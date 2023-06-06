Apriem Advisors Invests $80,000 in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 37,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iQIYI by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

iQIYI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 7,787,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,148,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

