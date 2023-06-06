Apriem Advisors Has $260,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 1,346,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

