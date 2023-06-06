Apriem Advisors Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $314.75. 377,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,080. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $318.92. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

