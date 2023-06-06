AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.42. 1,620,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,975,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Specifically, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,054,574 shares of company stock worth $682,402,414. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

