AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,054,574 shares of company stock worth $682,402,414. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.