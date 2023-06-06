Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 1.2%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 195,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 83,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Applied Energetics Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 330.29% and a negative return on equity of 222.90%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the business of development and manufacturing advanced high-performance lasers, advanced optical systems, high voltage electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for prospective defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen William McCahon and Joseph C.

