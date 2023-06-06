Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.28.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.58. The company had a trading volume of 121,661,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,857,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

