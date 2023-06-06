Analyzing Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Veradigm and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veradigm 1 3 2 0 2.17 SmartRent 0 1 4 0 2.80

Veradigm presently has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 68.10%. SmartRent has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Veradigm’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veradigm is more favorable than SmartRent.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veradigm has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.8% of Veradigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veradigm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veradigm and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veradigm 7.25% 10.74% 6.68% SmartRent -44.05% -21.61% -14.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veradigm and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.85 $134.44 million $0.43 27.09 SmartRent $195.54 million 3.67 -$96.32 million ($0.44) -8.18

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veradigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veradigm beats SmartRent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veradigm

Veradigm, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, and Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

