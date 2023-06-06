Analyzing Jabil (NYSE:JBL) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jabil and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil $33.48 billion 0.36 $996.00 million $6.90 13.28 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.65 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Jabil has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jabil and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil 2.74% 39.80% 5.11% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Jabil shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jabil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jabil and Tempo Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil 0 1 2 1 3.00 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Jabil presently has a consensus price target of $92.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Tempo Automation has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 938.06%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Jabil.

Summary

Jabil beats Tempo Automation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The Electronics Manufacturing Services segment focuses around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, and technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services segment provides engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences and technologies. The company was founded by William E. Morean and James Golden in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

