Analyzing First Republic Bank (FRCB) and Its Competitors

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare First Republic Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.03 First Republic Bank Competitors $13.62 billion $3.09 billion 9.76

Analyst Recommendations

First Republic Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Republic Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 628 2169 2225 61 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 98.05%. Given First Republic Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 508.0%. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 16.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.65% 11.89% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank competitors beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services. First Republic prides itself on its convenient online presence, strong heritage and sustainable, client-centric approach that has provided consistent growth. First Republic Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking services including lending, deposit, foreign exchange and more, while First Republic Private Wealth Management provides trust, brokerage and wealth advisory services. Across all of its offerings, First Republic is committed to serving its stakeholders and clients with exceptional, personalized service, putting clients first in all that it does. Banking products and services are offered by First Republic Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Investment Advisory services are provided by First Republic

