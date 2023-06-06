Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $42.46

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

