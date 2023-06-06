Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,427,000 after acquiring an additional 417,751 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.32. 422,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,393. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.03.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

