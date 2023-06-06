Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $124,650.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,754,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,307,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,271,000 after buying an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after buying an additional 132,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

