American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 14,478 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $32,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,458 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $9,673.86.

American Well Price Performance

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. 1,045,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,082. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.