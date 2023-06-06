American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Robert Shepardson Sells 24,987 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $56,220.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Shepardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

