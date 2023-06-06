American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $127,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

