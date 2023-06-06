AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.29

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.29 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 361214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

AMERCO Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.