Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Down to $19.34

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $18.39. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 735 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.