Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.89-$5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

