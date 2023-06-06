Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 3,613,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.