ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
ALS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.
About ALS
