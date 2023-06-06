Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,569,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

