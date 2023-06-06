Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$49.58 and a twelve month high of C$68.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of C$27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7285145 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

