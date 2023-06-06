ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of ADCT stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
