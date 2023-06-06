Adamas One Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JEWL) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Adamas One’s (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 7th. Adamas One had issued 2,450,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $11,025,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Adamas One Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEWL opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84. Adamas One has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $11.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamas One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Adamas One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

