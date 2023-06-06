ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Raised to $23.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 1,655,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,211. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

