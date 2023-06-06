Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 4200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

