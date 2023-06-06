ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ABM stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 395,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

