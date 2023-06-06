ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

