Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,618,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,070,770 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,604,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,466,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,013 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 126.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 923,720 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.40. 1,370,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,997. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

