Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 1,212 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,621. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.