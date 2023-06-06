A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of A. O. Smith worth $115,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in A. O. Smith by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. 100,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

