640,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Bought by Social Capital Group LLC

Social Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II makes up about 5.5% of Social Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 7,694.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

DNAB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 2,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

