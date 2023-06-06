451 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $108.91. 1,738,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,615. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

