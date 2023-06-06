3,355 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.44. 1,461,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,849. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

