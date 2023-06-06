318,748 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 318,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

META stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,162,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,232,240. The firm has a market cap of $706.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

