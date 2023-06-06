2,695 Shares in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FLQM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

