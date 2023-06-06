1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 147,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,199. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

