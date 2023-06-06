1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 79 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.70. 515,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.