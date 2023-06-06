1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.68. 138,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

