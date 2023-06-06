1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,792. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

