1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $942,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 857,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.64. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.