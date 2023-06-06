1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,443,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,004,418. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $130.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $199.01 billion, a PE ratio of 512.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,010. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

