1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Down 2.2 %

Illumina stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.00. 298,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,647. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

