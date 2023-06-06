1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 3,939 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. 1,840,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

