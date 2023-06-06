15,472 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $138.12. 421,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

