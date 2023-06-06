1,463 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 91,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,138,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $105.81. 6,971,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,115,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

