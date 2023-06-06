13,210 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,863,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 173,928 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 478,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.