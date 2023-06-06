1,162 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 296,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 116,572 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 295,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

