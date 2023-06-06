1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 10.1%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 184,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 625,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $539.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

